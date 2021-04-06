Tamil Nadu Polls: Red or Green, who will sweep Delta clean?

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: If the Chief Minister’s carefully constructed ‘farmer’ image finds takers among voters, it would make the Delta region easily winnable for the ruling AIADMK. But, if the Opposition’s campaign against the three contentious farm laws and the continuing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders raises concerns among farmers, it would then become a closely-watched battle. While the AIADMK candidates emphasised on the pro-agriculture measures taken by Palaniswami such as Kudimaramathu works, declaration of the Delta region as a Protected Zone, waiver of crop loans, the DMK speakers countered it by listing the ill-effects of farm laws, the support AIADMK MPs extended to it in the Parliament, improper execution of loan waiver, and the threat posed by the Electricity (amendment) Bill to free power supply.

No PM visit during Gaja

Apart from this, the farmers in the region have complaints over the Centre’s concerns over them when they were affected by natural calamities. The disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting them at the time of crisis during Gaja cyclone and not providing adequate funds to the State for their rehabilitation is still palpable. Moreover, the AMMK is also doing damage to the AIADMK’s vote bank in Delta. The AMMK candidates are locally popular and they were also known faces from their time in the AIADMK. Because of this, many AIADMK candidates are staring at a possible split in votes. For instance, the ruling party’s deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam himself is facing a tough battle at Orathanadu constituency.

Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam is also getting more attention as DMK’s Vedarathinam takes on Minister OS Manian here. It may be recalled that Vedarathinam recently defected from the BJP and joined DMK. Among the non-Dravidian parties, Seeman’s NTK has gained a little popularity among young farmers, whereas Kamal’s MNM does not enjoy much traction.During the campaigning period, Tiruchy was trending for wrong reasons. Around Rs 1 crore each was seized from politicians of Musiri and Manapparai. Similarly, a few cops were suspended after being caught red-handed with cash covers worth Rs 70,000 in police stations. A DMK advocate wing functionary was also booked for distributing cash to the cops.

Tearjerker trails

For a different reason, Viralimalai in Pudukkottai became popular. AIADMK’s C Vijayabaskar and DMK’s Thennalur Palaniyappan cried their hearts out seeking votes. However, another minister with the same name, MR Vijayabaskar has been holding high-decibel campaigns in Karur against DMK’s Senthil Balaji. In Aravakkurichi, former IPS officer and BJP’s State deputy president Annamalai is testing waters as an MLA candidate.

The recent development of late medical aspirant Anitha’s brother lodging a police complaint against Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan for a fake video on the minister’s Twitter account may have a slight impact on voters in Kunnam constituency. Political observers opine that the video may consolidate Dalit and anti-NEET peoples’ votes. The fake video posted on Pandiarajan’s Twitter account had Anitha speaking with high regard for the AIADMK. Later the minister removed it following the opposition from various quarters. The minister explained that the video was posted without his knowledge and he was inquiring into it.

The alliance with the PMK is strength to the AIADMK front in Ariyalur district. But whether the 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars is consolidating the community votes or antagonizing non-Vanniyar communities in the Vanniyar-dominated areas is a question only the election results will answer.Also, Latha, wife of late Vanniyar Sangam leader and former PMK MLA J Guru, is contesting in the MNM alliance in Jayankondam constituency. Her campaigns give migraine to PMK.