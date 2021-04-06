Tamil Nadu records 26.29 % votes by 11 am

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Brisk polling continued across Tamil Nadu registering 26.29 percentage of votes till 11 am on Wednesday.

Namakkal topped with polling percentage of 28.33, followed by Karur with 28.07 percentage and Villupuram with 27.69 percentage.

Tirunelveli witnessed low voter turnout with 20.98 percentage.

Chennai and Chengalpet received 23.67 and 23.85 percentage of votes respectfully, said Chief Electoral Officers Satyabrata Sahoo here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sahoo said that no untoward incidents were reported across the state.

To a query on DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin entering into the polling booth, wearing DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol in his shirt, Sahoo replied that he will look into the issue.

Sahoo also rubbished complaint on malfunctioning of EVMs in a booth in Avadi. Earlier, opposition parties alleged when any buttons pressed in EVMs, votes recorded in favour of AIADMK.

Sahoo said there is no truth in the complaint.