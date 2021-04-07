A long journey to cast their votes

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Around 300 people from Narikurava community and natives of Tiruchy who work in other districts have travelled several hundreds of kilometers to cast their votes in the Assembly election.

Narikuravas, who sell beads and ornaments, will usually be on their toes in the month of April as lot of temple festivals will be held across the State.

Despite a busy season, nearly 300 Narikuravas from two villages came to Tiruchy for casting their vote.

Speaking to TNIE, Nambiyar, a Narikurava from Tiruchy, said, "We leave our kids in the village and move during the festival season for selling our goods to devotees in temples at Palani and Pambai. But, election is an important event as we can elect our representative, who would help us in developing us. So, we would return to our village during all the elections to cast our votes. After spending a day here, we have to get back before missing out the festival season."

Manikandan, a native of Tiruchy who works in Chennai, said, "Having just one day's leave for the election, my friends and I started last night from Chennai and arrived here. Immediately after voting, we will return to Chennai."