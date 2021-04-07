STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri tribals relent after official’s assurance on roads, call off poll boycott after four hours

Explaining their demands, Pasuvaraj, a graduate from Allakattu, said that the residents were forced to walk 11-15 kilometres to avail of basic services including healthcare, and education.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Kottur, Eriyur, and Allakattu hamlets threatened to boycott the Assembly election on Tuesday morning as their primary demand for roads had not been fulfilled by any elected representative since Independence.

However, two of the three hamlets relented after Pennagaram Returning Officer signed a letter promising to fulfil a list of five demands after the election.

The move comes after polling stations were set up in Eriyur and Kottur to make voting easier for the residents. The election officials used donkeys to transport the EVMs and VVPATs to the remote tribal hamlets.

On Tuesday morning, after residents failed to show up for polling, election officials figured out that the residents had boycotted the polls. According to sources, Kottur residents also reportedly sent out the booth agents stationed in their village.

Explaining their demands, Pasuvaraj, a graduate from Allakattu, said that the residents were forced to walk 11-15 kilometres to avail of basic services including healthcare, and education.

"No elected representative has ever visited our village; so, why should we cast our votes?" he asked.

Pennagaram Returning Officer Thanikachalam told TNIE that the residents staged the protest despite officials assuring them ahead of the polls that their demands would be met.

"The Central government's approval is required to lay the roads within the reserved forest. Moreover, these villages require three separate roads along different routes. At present, the road project is pending and will soon be approved," he explained.

Following the announcement on the poll boycott, the election officials held talks with the residents.

Nearly five hours later, residents of Allakattu and Eriyur started voting after Pennagaram Returning officer Thanikachalam, BDO Anandhan and the Forest Ranger signed a letter promising that a five-point demand, including the construction of separate roads to the three hamlets would be fulfilled soon.

The four other demands are providing employment under the MNREGS, allowing the use of tractors for farming, and use of earth-movers for levelling the terrain, and providing water supply under the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project to the villages.

While residents of Allakattu and Eriyur agreed to vote following the assurance, Kottur tribals stayed firm in their decision to boycott the polls. Out of 329 votes in Kottur hamlet, only two had cast their votes on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVPATs EVMs boycott the Assembly election Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp