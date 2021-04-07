STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections: Indelible ink vanishing after single wash?

Isolated incidents of the indelible ink disappearing after a single wash were reported in Coimbatore North and Chennai.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

The first time voter discloses the indelible ink mark on her point finger after casting her vote, at SIET College, in Chennai. (Photo | P.Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isolated incidents of the indelible ink disappearing after a single wash were reported in Coimbatore North and Chennai.

While some more incidents were reported on social media, Express could not verify the claims.

Vishnu Swaroop was among the first to vote in his constituency in Coimbatore (North). He voted at the Kovilmedu Corporation High School at 7.30 am and came back home to realise that his electoral ink had washed away by 10.30 am.

“I called up the flying squad toll free number and the constituency returning officer, and did not get a proper response. So I went back and told the presiding officer about the issue at 4 pm. They inked my index again,” he said.

However when he reached home at 4.15 pm and washed his hands, the ink washed off again, he said.

The returning officer of Coimbatore (North) however denied any such incident in the constituency.

Another resident from Chennai said that her ink was barely visible after she used alcohol based sanitiser on it. 

