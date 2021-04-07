 Tamil Nadu Elections: Alangudi NRI flies down from Singapore to vote

Sowmya Mani By

PUDUKKOTTAI: It’s usually only in movies that we see NRIs flying down to their natives to cast their votes. Taking this spirit of patriotism up a notch, 29-year-old Sathiyasheelan travelled all the way from Singapore to Senthankudi in Alangudi to exercise his franchise.

Sathiyasheelan reached his village 20 days ago. Not only is he interested in voting, but also passionate about the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). “I came early to garner votes for the party, and to ensure that we improve our performance in this election. I hope that the party gets double the votes it did in the 2019 elections,” he says.

An engineer by qualification, Sathiyasheelan works for building maintenance in Singapore. He says though it was difficult getting leave from work, he did it for the elections. “I’ve been interested in politics and the betterment of people’s lives since childhood. I got involved with the NTK in 2009, even before its inception. I love the Tamil culture, and want to help protect it,” he adds.

Sathiyasheelan hopes to have inspired others in his village to vote, and says he didn’t mind the Covid tests and quarantine as it was all for a cause. “If I can come all the way from Singapore, people can travel for a few kilometers to vote,” he says.