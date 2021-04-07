Tamil Nadu polls: First time voters think like Thanos, act like Thor and ignore Loki

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first time is always special, and this rule is no exception to voting. As they say, with great powers come great responsibility. In keeping with that sentiment, S Zubaid Abdul tells us how he felt so “empowered” after exercising his ballot for the first time.

“Until the last election I used to debate with my parents on whom they should vote and now I can make my own decision.”

For Sudhish Aruldhasan, 18, a student from Chennai, it was like the power and responsibility of Thanos from Avengers.

She says, “The government you choose is responsible for making you powerful. Your voting is like Thanos snapping his finger in the blink of an eye but something that is powerful enough to change the place you live in. The overall experience of voting was amazing.”

“It was a thrilling experience and I was enthusiastic to cast my vote. I take pride in being part of the electorate that will change the fate of Tamil Nadu,” says V Swathi, a first time voter of Kangeyanallur from Vellore.

The excitement goes undeterred all the way till Coimbatore, where a 23-year-old S Maheswaran from Achipatti, wishes that the next government waive off education loan.

He says, “I wish they waive the education loans of students and create job opportunities.”

Namakkal too, witnessed a large number of first time voters amid the pandemic.

M Priyadharshini (18) after casting her vote in Krishnapuram school in Namakkal, says,“ Initially, I was panicking thinking about the safety measures but I must thank the election commission for making all arrangements. From giving gloves, sanitizer to following social distancing, everything was followed.”

Another voter M Dharini (22) requested voters to refrain from taking money for voting.

Some youngsters are looking forward to the development of their respective areas.

“I am looking forward to development in this area. I hope that someone would do good for the people to empower women and help minorities,” says 20-year-old Harshitha, a journalism student in Adyar.

Another voter, C Varsha Reddy from Chennai, says that she went through the manifestos, candidate details as well as election commission guidelines, before taking her call.

For siblings N Muthunarayanan (24) and N Kalyani (22) from Karaikudi, Sivaganga, a healthy discussion helped them identify their choices.

Social media too is not left behind, when it comes to helping the youngsters. M Madhumidha (22) says, “Social media helped me a lot in deciding the candidate I want to vote for.”

(With inputs from Vellore,Chennai,Coimbatore,Namakkal, Sivaganga)