STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: 38 rescued persons get chance to vote and reclaim their identity

The scorching sun in Tiruchy could not diminish the joy in the eyes of the 38 destitute persons, who made a beeline for the Guntur polling station on Tuesday with their voter’s IDs.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

The officials plan to enrol more such people in the future so that they can also exercise their right. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The scorching sun in Tiruchy could not diminish the joy in the eyes of the 38 destitute persons, who made a beeline for the Guntur polling station on Tuesday with their voter’s IDs.

They could exercise their franchise for the first time, thanks to the efforts of an NGO and the District Differently Abled Welfare Department.

According to Ravichandran, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, it is for the first time that the State and Anbalayam (NGO) teamed up to give voter IDs to 58 eligible destitute persons in the district.

They plan to enrol more such people in the future so that they can also exercise their right.

Speaking to Express, Arul (40) of Thiruvarur, who was rescued five years ago from the streets of Tiruchy, said, “All these years, I was left on the streets without an identity. This is the first ID card with my photo on it. From the moment that it arrived, I have been waiting to use it. It brings me joy to be a part of this society.” 

Prabhakaran (30), who has a Master’s degree in Tamil Literature, said that being visually challenged, he found it hard to figure out who he was voting for as there were no Braille stickers on the EVM.

He expressed his joy after voting for the first time. Lenin Shah (55), a native of West Bengal, who was rescued a year ago, said, “I voted in the 2014 election in Bengaluru. After that, I was abandoned by my family and was left to wander from one place to another.”

Senthil Kumar, director of Anbalayam, said, “Of the 58 who received their identity cards recently, 38 cast their vote. Due to the lack of transport and poor health condition of some inmates, we could not bring all of them to the polling centre. The act of voting with other people plays a key role in their rehabilitation process after years of trauma that they have experienced.”

Meanwhile, in Chennai, as many as 308 persons from night shelters for the homeless, too, cast their vote on Tuesday.

According to official data with the Chennai Corporation, of the total 956 such people eligible to vote, 308 voted.

Among those who voted, 18 inmates had psycho-social needs and 18 more belonged to the LGBTQ community.

“Those who did not vote comprised people with votes in other districts, those with mental health issues and some who had lost their identity cards. We will ensure a better turnout in the next elections,” said a corporation official.

(With inputs from Chennai)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy destitute persons Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp