STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth step in to make polls safer amid pandemic

For the first time, the Revenue Department had roped in youngsters and college students to work as volunteers at polling booths. They were engaged in providing mask, sanitizers and gloves to voters.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Though conducting election amid pandemic was challenging, it did offer some new experience to youth. For the first time, the Revenue Department had roped in youngsters and college students to work as volunteers at polling booths. They were engaged in providing mask, sanitizers and gloves to voters.

Prior to the election, the respective district administrations had formed a group of volunteers, mostly college students from the locality, for each polling booth to ensure that booths do not turn into Covid hotspots. Volunteers were asked to participate in a one-day training programme, in which officials from the Revenue and Health Departments explained their task on sensitising people to importance of social distance and wear mask. They were also given identity cards marked as 'election workers' with their names written on it.

"Three weeks ago, I was informed that I will be engaged as election worker. I have never been this close to polling booths. It was a new experience for me. I now understand how complicated the process of conducting elections is and feel proud that I have contributed a small bit in ensuring it was conducted in a safe manner," said Narmada, a first-year student from UDC College, who was assigned as a volunteer in Pappakurichi polling booth.

Talking about the training, Anbuselvan, a college student and poll worker in Tiruchy West constituency, said, "During the training programme, we were taught how to use thermal guns and spray sanitizers without coming in contact with voters. After casting my vote early, I am designated to work at the allotted booth till 7 pm."

In places where enough college-goers could not be mobilised, the district administration had roped in youth from respective villages to oversee the distribution of masks and gloves. Shah Rukh Khan (21), a youth from Devarayaneri said, "I was contacted through my local ward member about the opportunity to work as an election worker. Apart from voting for the first time in my life, I was worked as a poll worker. It was a dual and a new experience for me.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue Department election pandemic volunteers
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp