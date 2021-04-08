BJP seeks action against Shruthi Haasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The BJP on Wednesday accused Shruthi Haasan, daughter of MNM chief Kamal Haasan, of violating the model code of conduct and demanded action against her. R Nandakumar, president of Coimbatore BJP unit and chief agent of the party’s Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, submitted a petition to the returning officer alleging that Shruthi Haasan entered several polling booths along with her father when voting was in progress.

Nandakumar said as per MCC, only a candidate or the chief agent can visit booths on polling day. “Shruthi Hassan is not the chief agent (of Kamal Hassan) and hence the election commission should initiate criminal proceedings against her,” he said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday , the MNM chief landed in a controversy when he allegedly pushed media person away. Kamal Hassan visited the Government College of Technology (GCT) where EVMs were stored. As he was about to get into his vehicle, he allegedly tried to push a TV channel reporter, who was covering the event, away by pressing his walking stick on his neck.