STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rising Covid cases latest blow for Tiruppur’s garment manufacturers

“Several top brands and showrooms have been shut in Europe due to Covid, so they can’t even accommodate our old orders that have been exported.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers at work at a garments unit in Tirupur of Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Deepak Sathish/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Already struggling to stay afloat due to the soaring prices of cotton yarn and a drop in export orders, Tiruppur’s garment manufacturers are worried as the second wave of the pandemic could further worsen production at their units.

“Several top brands and showrooms have been shut in Europe due to Covid, so they can’t even accommodate our old orders that have been exported. This has caused a reduction in the number of new orders,” explained Tiruppur Exporters Association president Raja M Shanmugam.

Besides, the high cost of yarn doesn’t let them sell their products at the prices fixed by European traders, he added.

Known as the knitwear hub of the country, Tiruppur houses over 9,000 units and employs over 5 lakh labourers.

Recently, a manufacturing unit in the region was sealed for two days after 31 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking note of the situation, senior State government officials convened a virtual meeting with exporters and manufacturers of Tiruppur on Wednesday, and advised them to be proactive about restricting the spread of the virus.

Besides enforcing strict adherence to SOPs, industry players were told to encourage eligible staff to get vaccinated.

“The cost of yarn has increased by almost 40 per cent in the last six months. So we can’t deliver export and domestic orders, and are suffering huge losses. And now, the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has added to our woes,” said S Jayakumar, a manufacturing unit owner in Tiruppur.

He added that not many units have facilities to house workers, and hence, it is difficult to keep a tab on their health.

“Many patients are asymptomatic, so it is difficult to trace them,” said Vijay K, another trader. 

“Being a labour-intensive industry, our well-being depends on our workers. We are maintaining physical distance at the factory and are conducting vaccine-awareness drives,” said Shanmugham.

Tiruppur exports garments worth about Rs 2,500 crore every month, and the size of its domestic market is also about the same. The industry does business of over Rs 55,000 crore annually.

(With inputs from Tiruppur)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur COVID 19 garment industry
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp