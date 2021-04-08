Two youngsters stabbed to death in clash at Arakkonam in TN, VCK blames PMK for murders

By Express News Service

RANIPET: In a brutal attack, two youngsters were allegedly stabbed to death while three others were grievously hurt in a clash between two groups of men belonging to different castes near Guruvarajanpettai in Arakkonam in Ranipet district.

The deceased were identified as Arjunan (26) of Soghanur village and Suriya (26) of Sembedu village. They died after being stabbed while Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan suffered grievous injuries in the clash that occurred on Wednesday night. The deceased and injured belonged to the Dalit community.

The clash was stated to be a fallout of an altercation over gestures made by the Dalit men near a bus stand. A group of Vanniyar men felt offended and picked up a quarrel, sources said.

Both sides attempted to make a compromise initially. However, the exchange of abusive words escalated into a clash resulting in the attack and loss of lives.

Tension prevailed in the area following the murder. However, police officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured persons were sent for treatment while the bodies of the two youngsters were taken to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources stated that most of the men involved in the clash were in an inebriated condition.

Top officers, including Ranipet SP R Sivakumar and Arakkonam DSP K Manoharan, visited the spot and held inquiries.

Two people, Madhan and Ajith, have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder. Special squads have fanned out to nab the remaining attackers.

"Two main accused were secured. Three special teams have been formed to nab the remaining men involved in the incident," DSP Manoharan said.

Enraged over the murder, a group of Dalit men and women resorted to a road blockade from Wednesday night until early on Thursday demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan accused the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) of instigating violence as soon as polling ended.

“Two young men murdered in Soganur near Arakkonam. Three others are in hospital in a critical state. Caste fanatics committed these murders out of the fear of losing in election,” he tweeted.

He also stated, “VCK demands the arrest of PMK caste fanatics and sand mafia gangs.”

The VCK will organise a demonstration on April 10 in all district headquarters regarding the murders, he announced.

However, PMK leaders said their party had no connection to the incident.

“The issue is purely personal between the two groups. A wordy quarrel broke out between them leading to the murder. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits. There is no political motive behind it,” a PMK leader of Ranipet district said.