STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two youngsters stabbed to death in clash at Arakkonam in TN, VCK blames PMK for murders

The VCK will organise a demonstration on April 10 in all district headquarters over the murders, said Thol Thirumavalvan. However, PMK leaders said their party had no connection to the incident.

Published: 08th April 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: In a brutal attack, two youngsters were allegedly stabbed to death while three others were grievously hurt in a clash between two groups of men belonging to different castes near Guruvarajanpettai in Arakkonam in Ranipet district.

The deceased were identified as Arjunan (26) of Soghanur village and Suriya (26) of Sembedu village. They died after being stabbed while Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan suffered grievous injuries in the clash that occurred on Wednesday night. The deceased and injured belonged to the Dalit community.

The clash was stated to be a fallout of an altercation over gestures made by the Dalit men near a bus stand. A group of Vanniyar men felt offended and picked up a quarrel, sources said.

Both sides attempted to make a compromise initially. However, the exchange of abusive words escalated into a clash resulting in the attack and loss of lives.

Tension prevailed in the area following the murder. However, police officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured persons were sent for treatment while the bodies of the two youngsters were taken to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources stated that most of the men involved in the clash were in an inebriated condition.

Top officers, including Ranipet SP R Sivakumar and Arakkonam DSP K Manoharan, visited the spot and held inquiries.

Two people, Madhan and Ajith, have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder. Special squads have fanned out to nab the remaining attackers.

"Two main accused were secured. Three special teams have been formed to nab the remaining men involved in the incident," DSP Manoharan said.

Enraged over the murder, a group of Dalit men and women resorted to a road blockade from Wednesday night until early on Thursday demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan accused the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) of instigating violence as soon as polling ended.

“Two young men murdered in Soganur near Arakkonam. Three others are in hospital in a critical state. Caste fanatics committed these murders out of the fear of losing in election,” he tweeted.

He also stated, “VCK demands the arrest of PMK caste fanatics and sand mafia gangs.”

The VCK will organise a demonstration on April 10 in all district headquarters regarding the murders, he announced.

However, PMK leaders said their party had no connection to the incident.

“The issue is purely personal between the two groups. A wordy quarrel broke out between them leading to the murder. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits. There is no political motive behind it,” a PMK leader of Ranipet district said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Ranipet VCK PMK
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp