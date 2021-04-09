STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Banks should recoup swindled customers if they are negligent: HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court opined that training should be imparted to bank authorities to verify the signatures of account holders to avoid the customers' money from getting swindled.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court opined that training should be imparted to bank authorities to verify the signatures of account holders to avoid the customers' money from getting swindled. They should provide insurance to swindled customers if the authorities are found to be negligent, it added.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observations while allowing a revision petition filed by one K Venkateshwaran, seeking direction to a lower court to take cognisance of his complaint against the branch manager of a nationalised bank for colluding with two persons in swindling Rs 49.5 lakh from his nonagenarian father by imitating his father's signature.

The judge said, "The Bank officials are not expected to verify the signatures like a handwriting expert. But, they are expected to verify the same with some techniques, other than a normal citizen, for which, some training has to be imparted to them. Otherwise, the system would not function properly."

He also opined that the bank should take responsibility in case of fraud in their institution. "There should be a mechanism of insurance facilities to protect the interest of their depositors," he said and appealed to the authorities to do the needful.

The petitioner had placed his father Kalyanarama Iyer (95) and mother Jeyalakshmi (87) under the care of one of his acquaintances S Baskaran in Madurai. Taking advantage of the old age and poor health of the couple, Baskaran, along with one B Maragathamani, imitated the signature of Kalyanarama Iyer on the cheques and other documents and transferred around `49.5 lakh from the couple's account to theirs.

Venkateshwaran claimed that the branch manager of the bank also colluded with the duo citing that the difference in the signatures can be spotted even by the naked eye. Since the lower court refused to take cognisance of his complaint against the manager, he approached the court. Finding certain negligence on part of the officials, the judge made the above observations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court signatures of account holders
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp