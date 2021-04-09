STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Different faiths, same heartbeat: A 'till death do us part' friendship in TN's Ariyalur

They were friends since their youth and residents of the same street. Despite belonging to different communities, they spent their lives together as the best of friends.

Mahalingam and Jailabudeen

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: They were friends since their youth and residents of the same street. Despite belonging to different communities, they spent their lives together as the best of friends. They remained so for over four decades and, sadly, died on the same day too. A pall of gloom descended on Masuthi Street on Wednesday, when Mahalingam (70), a former priest at Mariamman temple, and Jailabudeen (66) who ran a mill, both died of ill-health the same day.

According to sources, Jailabudeen used to attend to all functions organised at Mahalingam’s house, and Mahalingam also never missed a function at his friend’s house. Residents of the street fondly recall how the two were always seen together, be it at the temple or the rice mill.

Both were suffering from age-related ailments and admitted to Jayankondam Government Hospital on Tuesday evening. Mahalingam and Jailabudeen were allotted beds next to each other. Jailabudeen died on Wednesday, and a grieving Mahalingam also breathed his last within a few hours.  

Mahalingam’s grandson S Guru told Express, “My grandfather used to meet Jailabudeen at his house and shop everyday. He spent most of his time with his friend. Even if they had some work outside Ariyalur, they would plan and attend weddings and events together. They were always inseparable, and we will cherish their friendship forever.”

Jailabudeen’s grandson Abul Rasith said, “My grandfather would be the first to take part in any function organised at Mahalingam’s house and the latter also did the same.”

