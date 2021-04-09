STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat to the rescue of Tiruppur garment units

Garment factory workers. express illustartion

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a significant development, the Gujarat Spinners Association has assured to supply yarn to garment units in Tiruppur. The assurance was given during a virtual meet organised by AEPC with members of the association recently.

According to a press release, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) organised the meeting to discuss availability of yarn for knitwear exporters.  During the meet, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman T Rajkumar said around 30 to 40 per cent of total hosiery yarn produced in India was being consumed by units in Tiruppur.

Also, he invited spinning mills in Gujarat to tap the potential in Tiruppur AEPC chairman Sakthivel said Tiruppur was a good market and invited Gujarat Spinners to join hands with knitwear exporters for sustainable growth. President of Gujarat Spinners Association Saurin Parikh said for the last 20 - 25 days prices had reduced and many countries, except Bangladesh, stopped import from India.

