Hoteliers cheer new Covid restrictions

A couple dines at a restaurant in Chennai. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hotels and restaurants, which have been feeling the pinch following the increase in prices of cooking gas cylinders and oil, have welcomed the new Covid restrictions that allow only 50 per cent seating. “These restrictions might reduce the footfall but it is a wise decision by the State government,” says Dr M Venkadasubbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurants Association.

He adds that hotels across the State have already inoculated their staff and employees, and are following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the government. T Natarajan, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts, and secretary of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA), says the guidelines are practical and are being implemented without impacting the business.

“Except for the use of swimming pools, the others are the usual restrictions,” he says, adding that precaution has to be taken as the second wave is a virulent one. M Ravi, president, Chennai Hotel Association, says hotels fear that these measures would impact the industry badly. “We are already struggling with only 50 per cent sales. Now, the prices of cylinders and cooking oil have gone up. This has a huge impact,” says Ravi.

He adds that the second wave has risen due to electioneering, where politicians campaigned without maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks. “Currently, most of the hotels are in debt and many are on the verge of closure. The government should take steps to handhold the sector and provide a waiver of GST so that the industry can survive,” he says.

