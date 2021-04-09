STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC stays proceedings against DMK MP RS Bharathi

The alleged misappropriation took place during Bharathi's tenure as president of the Nanganallur Cooperative Housing Society.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies from taking any final decision in a case alleging misappropriation of funds by MP and DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi.

The alleged misappropriation took place during Bharathi's tenure as president of the Nanganallur Cooperative Housing Society.

A Division Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R N Manjula granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an appeal moved by Bharathi, a Rajya Sabha member.

It was alleged that the Board of Directors of the Society had committed irregularities in providing water connections to the residents in the jurisdictional area and assigned printing of materials to a private press.

An enquiry had been ordered.

While so, the present chairman of the Society, an AIADMK functionary, moved the High Court and a single judge on August 14, 2020 had directed the Deputy Registrar to go ahead with the enquiry and pass appropriate orders within a time-frame.

Aggrieved, Bharathy filed the present appeal.

He contended that he was not even shown as a party- respondent in the writ petition.

The entire issue was raked up due to political vendetta, he said.

