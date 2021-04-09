STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical waste from Kerala dumped in TN

As foul smell hung in the air, a group of villagers broke open the gates and entered the plot, which spans 120 acres.

Covid-19 biomedical waste thrown at Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard along with garbage, in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

Representational image of garbage yard (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a lull, medical waste from Kerala has made its way into Tamil Nadu once again. Residents of Semanampathy, situated close to the border, on Thursday, detained three trucks that brought medical waste from Kerala and an earthmover which was used to bury it in a private land in Marappagoundonpuddur near Anaimalai.

A family which owned a hospital in Thrissur had bought the land allegedly to bury medical waste, sources said. As foul smell hung in the air, a group of villagers broke open the gates and entered the plot, which spans 120 acres.

There they spotted three trucks waiting and an earthmover busy digging a pit to bury medical waste from the vehicles. Upon seeing the villagers, the drivers and a few labourers took to their heels. After detaining the trucks, the villagers alerted revenue and police officials of Anaimalai Taluk. A team led by Tahsildar Venkatachalam and police personnel from Anaimalai visited the place.

