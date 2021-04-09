PG medicos boycott duty, CMCH services likely to be hit

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: PG students of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital continued their indefinite protest of boycotting duties for the second day on Thursday. More than 100 students are taking part in the strike to highlight their demands that include better accommodation, food and stipend. Representatives of the medicos said they would not discharge duties until their demands are met.

According to the representatives, the quarters for PG students on the CMCH campus was being used as a quarantine facility for medicos who are deployed in COVID-19 wards. Though authorities had made arrangements to accommodate medicos in other facilities such as hotels during the lockdown last year, the practice is not followed now, they said.

"We have not been given stipend for the last two months. We are forced to buy food as we stay far from the hostel, and it is becoming difficult to manage daily expenses," said a PG student.

The protest has put authorities in a tight spot as 150 final year MBBS students were yet to join as house surgeons as expected. "Due to the pandemic situation, exams for final year MBBS students have not been conducted yet. They can join as house surgeons only after completing the exams. This is a common situation in all medical colleges," said a representative of PG students.