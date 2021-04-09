Tamil Nadu reports over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 4,000-mark for new daily Covid-19 cases after 172 days. The State reported 4,276 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 9,15,386 and toll to 12,840.

After 1,869 people were discharged, the State had 30,131 active cases. Meanwhile, 86,179 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on the day.

With the State testing 85,281 samples and 84,658 people on the day, the test positivity rate was five per cent.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts reported 52 per cent of Thursday's cases. While Chennai reported 1,520 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 398 cases, 107 and 199 cases respectively.

Coimbatore reported 427 cases, Madurai 115, Nagapattinam 118, Salem 103, Thanjavur 125, Tiruppur 154 and Trichy 131 cases.

Only two districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Among the people who tested positive were nine people from West Bengal, two from Bihar, and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh who had all travelled to the State by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, five did not have any comorbid conditions.

According to data from the Health Department, 37,016 people above 60 years, 43,182 people between the ages of 45 to 59 with comorbid conditions, 3,830 frontline workers and 2,151 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the day.

Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 34,87,036 people till date.