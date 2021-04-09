STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Dalit men stabbed to death in clash in Ranipet

Published: 09th April 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Two youngsters were allegedly stabbed to death while three others were grievously hurt on Wednesday, when a clash erupted between two groups of men belonging to different communities near Guruvarajanpettai, Arakkonam in Ranipet district.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Arjunan (26) of Shoghanur village and Suriya (26) of Sembedu village, died after being stabbed with broken liquor bottles and a knife. Surya got married 10 days ago. Their friends Madhan, Vallarasu and Soundarajan suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at Tiruvalluvar Government Hospital. All five belong to Dalit community. 

Sources said a group of Vanniyar men was offended by some gestures made by the Dalit men and an altercation broke out near the bus stand at Guruvarajanpet. Later, the two groups clashed at Sithambadi. Sources stated that most of the men were in an inebriated condition. Tension prevailed in the area following the murder. 

