Covid-19: Doubling, positivity rate a cause for concern

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at seven days as of end-March, health officials have warned that the coming days would be crucial in containing the virus spread. Since the case positivity rate is relatively high at 6 to 6.5 per cent, officials are worried that the daily record of cases could soon breach the 1000-mark if containment measures are not tightened immediately. On Friday, the district reported as many as 473 fresh Covid-19 cases, thereby pushing the number of active cases to 3,389. The district's cumulative tally stood at 62,070.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and Health Department are working on war footing to strengthen preventive measures and ramp up treatment facilities. The corporation has increased the number of fever screening camps, testing sessions and monitoring of containment areas. In addition to these, a mobile vaccination drive would be rolled out on Sunday. Around 30 to 35 fever camps were being organised in each ward daily. "A daily target of collecting at least 500 samples in each zone has been set.” In rural areas, around 250 samples were being collected every day, according to Health Department sources.

Adequate beds at hand

Officials said that the bed strength at ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital would be increased to handle the spike in cases. The Covid Care Centre at Codissia Trade Fair Complex would be ready in a day or two. Around 250 beds at Anna University and 400 beds at Bharathiar University have already been set up.

75 containment zones in Kovai

Currently, the district has 75 containment areas, including 41 in the city and 35 in rural areas. Once a person tests positive for Covid-19, the houses of the patients are sealed. Following this, health staff would collect at least 20 samples during contact tracing, including five close contacts and 15 secondary contacts, said sources.