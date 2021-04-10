COVID-19: TN decides to close Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur beaches during weekends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tightening the screws further for containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed more restrictions from April 11. An official release here said beaches in three coastal districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur will be closed during weekend days - Saturdays and Sundays and on all government holidays from April 11 until further orders, as a measure to prevent the spread of this infection.

However, the government has relaxed the restriction that public worship in the places of worship would be allowed only till 8 p.m. The release said the public can access the places of worship till their usual hours or till 10 p.m., by adopting Standard Operating Procedures. However, the ban on organising festivals and religious congregations would continue.

The release also said for the new films released during this period, only one more additional show will be allowed for the first seven days in addition to the regular shows. However, for all shows, only 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed.

