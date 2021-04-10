STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: TN decides to close Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur beaches during weekends

However, the government has relaxed the restriction that public worship in religious places would be allowed only till 8 p.m.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

A woman getting her picture clicked while posing behind a voter awareness selfie point installed at Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tightening the screws further for containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed more restrictions from April 11.   An official release here said beaches in three coastal districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur will be closed during weekend days - Saturdays and Sundays and on all government holidays from April 11 until further orders, as a measure to prevent the spread of this infection. 

However, the government has relaxed the restriction that public worship in the places of worship would be allowed only till 8 p.m. The release said the public can access the places of worship till their usual hours or till 10 p.m., by adopting Standard Operating Procedures. However, the ban on organising festivals and religious congregations would continue. 

The release also said for the new films released during this period, only one more additional show will be allowed for the first seven days in addition to the regular shows. However, for all shows, only 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai beaches Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus beaches
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp