Disproportionate assets: HC stays proceedings against RS Bharathi

A division bench, comprising justices MM Sundresh and RN Manjula, passed the directions on a plea moved by RS Bharathi seeking an interim stay on the single judge order.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the deputy registrar of Nanganallur Cooperative Housing Societies from taking a final decision on a case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of funds by DMK leader RS Bharathi during his tenure in the societies.

A division bench, comprising justices MM Sundresh and RN Manjula, passed the directions on a plea moved by RS Bharathi seeking an interim stay on the single judge order. The issue pertains to an allegation of irregularities against the Board of Directors of the society with regard to providing water connection to the society and printing of materials for the society at a private press.

An inquiry had been ordered in this connection. The petitioner said that he was not shown as a respondent in the writ petition. Aggrieved with the order passed by the single judge on the writ petition, he was moving the present appeal, the petitioner added. The division bench, recording the submissions, ordered a stay restraining the deputy registrar from taking a final decision on the matter without the leave of the court.

