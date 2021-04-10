STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Fine’ for now but if Covid spreads, night curfew is on the way

Think twice before spitting in public, because it could fetch you a fine of Rs 500. Or if you’re not wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, you might have to shell out Rs 200.

Published: 10th April 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health department official conducting door-to-door testing at Kotturpuram, in Chennai. (Photo | Sri Loganathan V, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Chennai Corporation is going to strictly impose these penalties again, and officials in each zone have daily targets of fines to collect, from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. If this doesn’t reduce the number of Covid cases, night curfew will be imposed, the government warned.

The managements of spas, gyms and other commercial establishments would be fined Rs 5,000 if they violate the standard operating procedures. People who don’t follow the stipulated guidelines for containment zones (buildings/streets with a cluster of Covid cases) will be liable to pay Rs 500, while owners of vehicles or commercial establishments flouting these norms will be fined Rs 5,000.

IAS officers deputed in all dists to monitor preventive measures

If people don’t follow the new rules announced on Thursday, more restrictions including a night curfew – could be imposed, the State government warned. Further, it requested the public to cooperate with the measures being taken for the control of the spread of the virus, and added that everyone above the age of 45 will be given the vaccine within a time frame. According to Health department data, the State has till date vaccinated 36,05,307 people, with 1,18,271 people receiving the vaccine on Friday.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior officials took part in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8. In all districts, IAS officers have been appointed to monitor preventive measures, and in Chennai, 15 field support teams have been formed. As far as the State is concerned, the positivity rate had been coming down till February, but now, on an average, 3,900 new cases are being detected per day, the release stated.

According to Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research, a combination of factors led to the surge. “First, in the past two months, there was poor compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Face mask compliance also declined. Second, there was no sealing on the size of the gatherings,” Dr. Kaur said. To control the situation the State should resume all measures that it had taken last year. “We already know what to do.

We should start doing it. We should test, trace and isolate along with strengthening surveillance. Also, we must ensure mask compliance,” she said. Former director of public health Dr K Kolandaswamy said that all non-essential activities such as birthday parties should be restricted. “There is a risk of the virus spreading quickly in closed rather than in open spaces. Functioning of parks and any open-air activity is fine, but closed events, with no ventilation, are risky,”he said.

(with inputs from Sinduja Jane)

