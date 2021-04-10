Press meet during poll a thing of past now?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of our nation skipping press meets and passing over questions of journalists seems to have trickled down to Tamil Nadu as well. The recently concluded campaigns to the Assembly polls was the first in the State, wherein the chief ministerial candidates of both the Dravidian majors entirely avoided press meets and spoke to the people only at scheduled campaign events.

The accusations, tongue-incheek replies, abuses and promises were all rife this time as well. What was missing was a chance for the journalists to ask questions to the alliance leaders. Until last polls, the leaders had to tackle press questions on their stance on various issues, controversies, announcements and old statements. All that may have become a thing of the past.

Commenting on the new trend, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan told Express, “They might have thought that their campaign addresses were enough. At the same time, the leaders gave interview to TV channels. So, they don’t have a problem with interacting one-on-one with reporters. However, a good leader should have the calibre to face questions of media.” Concurring with Koodalarasan, veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said that the leaders now are not ready to face critical questions and want journalists to ask them only ‘comfortable’ questions.

“They also may be scared of tongue slips and the how the social media will snowball it,” he told Express. An AIADMK State functionary, on condition of anonymity, said that the campaigns were supervised by a political strategy team and the team might have advised the leaders to stay away from press persons.

The mode of campaign just changed with the times, responded DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on the issue. “The approach of the public has also changed. There is no need for press meets in between the tight campaign schedule. Our leader MK Stalin had anyway answered all charges and questions that were directed at him. Further, the voters are watching the campaign meetings live on TV and they are aware of the political developments,” Bharathi told Express.