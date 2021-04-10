STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TANGEDCO purchases additional 1,000 MW to meet spike in demand

TANGEDCO has purchased an additional 1,000 MW to meet the increasing demand kicked off by recent election works and onset of summer.

Published: 10th April 2021 10:15 AM

Electricity, Power
By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: TANGEDCO has purchased an additional 1,000 MW to meet the increasing demand kicked off by recent election works and onset of summer.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Chennai said, "Last summer, the State's power demand was around 14,500 MW per day; it increased to 15,500 MW during peak summer. Now, we have an availability of 14,200 MW, including 4,320 MW from thermal sources and 5,000 MW from the central generation stations. Besides, the demands during the peak hours of the day would be met with 900 MW from hydro and other sources."

The official added that they are managing the situation by adopting short-term measures like procuring additional power with the permission of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), and hoped that there would not be any shortage in the upcoming days.
On power cuts increasingly reported from rural areas, the official said, "There are chances that transformers or other equipment got damaged under the harsh sunlight. We have taken steps to attend to all complaints immediately."

  • TNEB grid details (As on April 9)
  • Source Capacity(MW)  Generation (MW)  
  • Hydro - 2,321.9   793
  • Thermal - 4,320 2,770
  • Centre's share - 6,227 4,784
  • Power purchased - 2,830 6,205
  • Others - 2,044.38 1,584
  • Total - 17,743.28 16,136
