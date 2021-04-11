STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A little empathy can save lives, says Puducherry L-G Tamilisai

They are constantly on a mission to save lives. At least for their sake, people should consider wearing masks, she said.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination camp for all bank and life insurance staff at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute on Saturday. Addressing the public at the inaugural programme, she asked the people to empathise with doctors and understand their struggle at Covid wards. They are constantly on a mission to save lives. At least for their sake, people should consider wearing masks, she said.

“Everyone should wear masks, wash hands regularly, maintain physical distancing. I have seen many people without masks in public places. I think collecting penalty from the public alone cannot compel them to wear mask. People themselves need to be aware. A Covid-infected person without mask can spread the virus to many others,” Tamilisai said.

She went on and added that, “We are asking you to save yourself by wearing a mask worth ten rupees. But you are refusing to do it. How is it acceptable? Wearing mask is a very simple thing and when we maintain physical distancing, we can go anywhere. If one gets affected, his or her whole family will be troubled.” While referring to a case of thirty doctors getting infected by the virus in a day in Telangana, Tamilisai said she visited them taking precautionary measures and extended moral support.

