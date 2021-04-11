AIADMK expels six more cadre

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday expelled Satya Panneerselvam, Panruti MLA, and five other functionaries from Cuddalore district for anti-party activities. In a joint statement, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam said they were expelled for contesting against the AIADMK’s official candidate and also for doing election-work for the Opposition parties. Party had already expelled three MLAs and many functionaries last month for anti-party activities.
