STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit women still face triple oppression: Rights activist

Taking part in a virtual discussion as part of the Prajnya Equality Colloquium Series, Jotheeswaran said brahminical patriarchy plays a critical role in keeping Dalits at the bottom.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dalit women face triple oppression in forms of caste, class, and gender, even after 73 years of Independence, said Abirami Jotheeswaran, general secretary of the All India Dalit Mahila Adhikhar Manch. Taking part in a virtual discussion as part of the Prajnya Equality Colloquium Series, Jotheeswaran said brahminical patriarchy plays a critical role in keeping Dalits at the bottom.

Speaking on the topic, Do Dalit Woman Matter? Equality, Human Rights and Caste, Jotheeswaran also pointed out that Dalit women were not part of even one per cent of political representation. “No one is ready to even nominate Dalit women to Rajya Sabha,” she said. Ruth Manorama, a leading Dalit women’s rights activist, said the discrimination and deprivation Dalits face are unique and systemic.

“The world will arise when there is violence against any other women but not for a Dalit woman. There is complete normalisation of violence against them,” she said, pointing out the recent incidence of Nodeep Kaur, a Dalit activist, who was jailed during the farmer’s protests and was allegedly physically assaulted in police custody. She added that Dalit feminism is inclusive and intersectional.

“It doesn’t alienate anybody. It will look at issues comprehensively and not gender alone. It is rooted in social justice,” she added. The series of lectures by Prajnya will be held online on Fridays, through Zoom. Swarna Rajagopalan of Prajnya was also present at the lecture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit women Abirami Jotheeswaran
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp