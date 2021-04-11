STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JICA loan agreement for Madurai AIIMS signed, states RTI reply

The significant development comes more than two years after the foundation stone for the premier medical facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan agreement between Indian and Japanese governments for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai has been signed, said the Centre in its recent RTI reply.

The significant development comes more than two years after the foundation stone for the premier medical facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tenkasi-based RTI activist R Pandiaraja had sought information from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the construction of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in Madurai and the signing of JICA loan agreement.

Responding to his RTI queries, the Centre submitted that the loan agreement has been signed between Government of India and Government of Japan for setting up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu. “However, further details can only be shared once the signed loan agreement is received (by the Department of Health and Family Welfare).” Notably, the inordinate delay in the establishment of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, announced in 2015, was the cynosure of all eyes and invited sarcastic remarks from the Opposition parties during the campaign for the recently-concluded Assembly election.

In one such incident, DMK’s Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, while campaigning in Sattur in Virudhunagar district on March 24 held a brick in his hand and said that he had brought with him the AIIMS that has been built in Madurai. It may be recalled that in a similar RTI reply received by Pandiaraja in December last, the Centre stated that JICA would be providing 85% of the total cost of establishment of AIIMS in Madurai which is around Rs 2,000 crore. It added that the JICA loan agreement was likely to be signed by March and that the construction would commence only after JICA loan approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JICA AIIMS Madurai RTI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp