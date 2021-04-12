STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anbumani’s video on Dalits’ murder triggers Twitter war

PMK’s youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday released a video asserting that the recent murders of two youth at Arakkonam was not a fallout of the election campaign.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:16 AM

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan paying homage to the deceased Dalit youth at their village in Shoghanur near Arakkonam on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

The video triggered a Twitter war as many tweeted with hashtag #MyLeaderThiruma, especially in response to Anbumani’s claim that educated people from Dalit community had lost trust in VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Anbumani said that the deceased youth were supporters of Puratchi Bharatham party and not VCK. “They were not involved in political activities. The murders were a fallout of a drunken quarrel, but the DMK and VCK are twisting it for political mileage,” he added.

In response to Anbumani’s claim that the Dalits had lost trust in Thirumavalavan, hundreds of VCK supporters and left-leaning Twitter handles tweeted with the hashtag #MyLeaderThirma and made it trend on the social media platform. DMK leader and Twitter influencer PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan also tweeted: “I stand with @thirumaofficial”.

