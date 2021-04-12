STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Court raises accident victim’s aid by Rs 1 crore

Though the tribunal had awarded her Rs 2 crore as compensation in 2017, Vidhya approached the High Court Bench to enhance the compensation amount.

Published: 12th April 2021 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently enhanced the compensation awarded by a Motor Accident Tribunal of Pudukkottai to a woman by Rs 1 crore. The woman had suffered 100 per cent permanent disability in an accident in 2013.

The woman, M Sri Vidhya, stated in her petition that she met with an accident on February 24, 2013 after a tanker lorry rammed her car. She suffered a severe spinal cord injury, which left her immobile (below the hip) and dependent on others for day-to-day activities.

Though the tribunal had awarded her Rs 2 crore as compensation in 2017, Vidhya approached the High Court Bench to enhance the compensation amount. A division bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S Kannammal enhanced compensation and dismissed the appeal filed by the insurance company.

The insurance company had objected to raising the compensation, claiming that Sri Vidhya was working in Singapore and the tribunal should consider the uncertainty of her overseas job while estimating her income. However, the judges rejected the submissions.

The judges further noted that the tribunal failed to award any amount towards future prospects of income and enhanced her notional monthly income from Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2.38 lakh. Also increasing the amount calculated towards pain and sufferings, inconvenience and attendant charges, the judges directed the company to pay Rs 3.09 crore to Vidhya within eight weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp