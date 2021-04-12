STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deeply saddened by Madhava Rao’s demise: Leaders

The Congress MLA candidate passed away on Sunday morning due to a lung infection

Published: 12th April 2021 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

People thronged Madhava Rao’s residence to pay last respects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and TNCC president KS Alagiri on Sunday condoled the demise of Madhava Rao, who contested in the recently-held Assembly election from the Srivilliputhur constituency on a Congress ticket. Rao passed away on Sunday morning due to a lung infection.

Panneerselvam conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the Congress party. MK Stalin said that he is saddened by the demise of Madhava Rao and extended condolences on behalf of the DMK. “It would be a loss to the Congress party and to the people of the Srivilliputhur constituency as he was to enter the State Assembly as an MLA,” Stalin said. Further, he urged all those working for public welfare to inoculate themselves against Covid-19 without fail.

Rao’s family members grieve his passing | EXPRESS

TNCC president KS Alagiri said that the departed Congress candidate was loyal to the party and that he was given a ticket in the State Assembly polls after being denied one for the past several years. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and the Congress cadre.

