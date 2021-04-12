STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight tuskers killed in train collisions since 2016

As many as eight wild elephants were killed in train collisions between Kanjikode and Madukkarai railway stations over the past five years, the Railways said in response to an RTI query.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The wild elephant was severely injured on its head, after being hit by a train near Navakkarai (Photo | EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as eight wild elephants were killed in train collisions between Kanjikode and Madukkarai railway stations over the past five years, the Railways said in response to an RTI query.

The data, which was sought by RTI activist R Pandiaraja of Tenkasi, showed that seven of the eight deaths had taken place along line ‘B’ that passes through dense forests, while one death was reported along the line ‘A’. The latter traverses farmlands, a national highway, and forest areas for a short distance.

Pandiaraja opined that the Railways should temporarily ban all night traffic along line ‘B’ to prevent such mishaps. “The permanent solution is to shift the line altogether,” he said. However, the Railways, in its reply, has said that it had no such plans for shifting the line.

The activist further suggested the use of early warning systems with sensors to detect animal movement. "The Railways should invest in such innovative measures in coordination with the Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest departments,” he added.

Detailing various measures taken to prevent collisions with tuskers, the Railways stated that it had raised awareness among loco pilots to operate the train at 45 kmph within forest areas. Also, the department has set up audio alarms sounding like honey bees on embankments to keep the jumbos away. Further, a Whatsapp group has been created with Railways and Forest officials for swift communication on elephant sightings, the RTI response said.

Pandiaraja further appealed to the Railways to clear the land along the railway line for at least 1 km in accident-prone areas, where elephants cross, to improve the loco pilots’ visibility of elephant movements.

Other measures taken by Railways:

*  Land clearance widened along line 'B' at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore in 2017

* Work awarded for widening the clearance for 5km along line 'B' at an outlay of Rs 1.59 crore

* Tender under finalisation for another widening project worth Rs 3.1 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants train collisions Railways
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp