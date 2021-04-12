STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl abused in police custody?

The girl's mother alleged that the minor was tortured, verbally abused and forced by Gingee all women police to give a statement that she was involved in solicitation in Bengaluru.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

child abuse

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The father of a 12-year-old girl allegedly attempted to immolate himself in protest against the alleged illegal custody of his daughter at All Women Police Station in Gingee on Saturday.

According to sources, the girl went missing from home on March 27. Her parents lodged a complaitn with Gingee police. However, action on their complaint was delayed due to election duty. Meanwhile, the girl was rescued from Bengaluru on Wednesday, said police.

The girl's mother alleged that the minor was tortured, verbally abused, and forced by Gingee all women police to give a statement that she was involved in solicitation in Bengaluru. "After bringing the girl to Gingee police station, they sent her to the All Women Police Station on Wednesday night, where she had been held in custody without being produced before a magistrate nor taken to medical check-up until Friday. Only upon constant pressure from the parents, the girl was taken to Mundiyambakkam hospital on Saturday, and the medical reports are awaited," said V Ravikumar, the advocate representing the girl.

Denying the allegations of verbal abuse and torture, police sources from the Gingee AWPS told Express, "The girl was found to have been involved in sex work at Bengaluru along with one Abirami who had abused the girl. Further investigations are under way."

