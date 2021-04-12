STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viral video shows lathi-wielding cop beating customers, staff at Coimbatore restaurant

After the video went viral on social media, Coimbatore city police commission S Davidson Devasirvatham transferred the SI to the police control room

Published: 12th April 2021 03:26 PM

CCTV footage showed the lathi-wielding SI entering the shop and beating up customers and staff. (Videograb)

CCTV footage showed the lathi-wielding SI entering the shop and beating up customers and staff. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A sub-inspector of police attached to the Kattur police station in the city was caught on camera beating customers and employees of a restaurant at around 10.20 pm on Sunday, allegedly asking them to close it in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The incident happened despite the state government allowing shops and restaurants to keep their shutters open till 11 pm.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 10.20 pm in a restaurant near the Gandhipuram bus stand. CCTV footage showed the lathi-wielding SI entering the shop and beating up customers and staff.  A few women could be seen frightened by the sudden assault.

It was also alleged that a woman passenger sustained a minor injury and the SI apologized to her.

Meanwhile, shop owner B Mohanraj complained to the police commissioner's office on Monday asking for stringent action against the police officer for the alleged assault. He stated that the sub-inspector had also damaged property in the restaurant.

"The government has allowed running of hotels with 50 percent of customers till 11 pm. On Sunday night, a few customers along with a group of women passengers who came from Hosur were taking food inside the shop and we kept the shutter half-closed to avoid people gathering. Despite that, the police officer assaulted the workers as well as the customers," Mohanraj said in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, the city police commissioner ordered a detailed investigation.

