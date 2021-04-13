COVID-19: Only 10 people other than couple to be allowed at marriage ceremonies in TN temples

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the HR&CE department has instructed temple authorities to allow only 10 people other than the couple for marriage functions on their premises.

This directive comes after the state government announced a new set of guidelines that came into effect from April 10.



It is learnt that a consultative meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on April 5 and 7. Based on the decisions taken at the meeting, various restrictions were imposed from April 10 across the state to control the spread of the infection.

One of the restrictions announced was to allow only 100 guests for marriage functions. Besides, Chief Secretary Rajeev Rajnan on Friday further warned that more restrictions including night curfew could be imposed if the new restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 fail to serve the purpose.

In addition, another consultative meeting to gauge the situation was held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

In this situation, fresh instructions have been issued to them to restrict marriage functions in temples to ten people other than the couple, sources affiliated with the HR&CE department told The New Indian Express.