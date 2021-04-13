STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Only 10 people other than couple to be allowed at marriage ceremonies in TN temples

This directive comes after the state government announced a new set of guidelines that came into effect from April 10

Published: 13th April 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Muthu Mariamman Temple in Manamkeludi

Representational image

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the HR&CE department has instructed temple authorities to allow only 10 people other than the couple for marriage functions on their premises.

This directive comes after the state government announced a new set of guidelines that came into effect from April 10.
 
It is learnt that a consultative meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on April 5 and 7. Based on the decisions taken at the meeting, various restrictions were imposed from April 10 across the state to control the spread of the infection.

One of the restrictions announced was to allow only 100 guests for marriage functions. Besides, Chief Secretary Rajeev Rajnan on Friday further warned that more restrictions including night curfew could be imposed if the new restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 fail to serve the purpose.

In addition, another consultative meeting to gauge the situation was held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

In this situation, fresh instructions have been issued to them to restrict marriage functions in temples to ten people other than the couple, sources affiliated with the HR&CE department told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus TN temples
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp