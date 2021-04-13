Man kills self fearing Covid test result

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 73-year-old man died by suicide due to alleged mental pressure over his Covid-19 test results. Sources said A Arumugam (73) of Melakarungulam in Melapayalam visited a nearby health centre to get himself tested for Covid-19 on Sunday evening. However, after returning home, he consumed insecticide due to mental pressure over his test results.

It was also reported that his wife’s illness triggered him to take the extreme step. Though he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, he died at night on Sunday. Police said that as he tested positive for the virus on Monday, he was buried with Covid-19 precautionary measures. The Melapalayam police registered a case and further investigation is on.