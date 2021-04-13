Prince of Arcot hails SC verdict dismissing PIL against Qur'anic verses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, hailed Supreme Court’s verdict of dismissing plea filed by Waseem Rizvi, former chairman, UP Shia Wakf Board, seeking removal of 26 verses from the Qur’an, which he alleged promoted violence and terrorism.

His action has been severely condemned by eminent people and learned scholars from both the Shia and Sunni communities.

“There is not a single verse in the entire Qur’an, which promotes violence or terrorism. The Qur’an condemns unjustified violence and terrorism while permitting self-defense. Only a distorted reading of verses taken out of context could lead to such utterly wrong views, as expressed by Rizvi,” said a statement by the Nawab. Such an absurd frivolous and vexatious petition has rightly been dismissed, the Prince added.