11 held for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Sister’s husband, his friends, owner of house where she worked & his 7 kin among accused

NAMAKKAL: 11 persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl for months. According to Tiruchengode police, the victim was a casual labourer’s daughter from Komarapalayam. The class VI dropout started working as a maid to support the family after her father fell ill. The girl went to work from her elder sister’s house in the locality.

A few months ago, the teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by her sister’s husband. A similar treatment was meted out to the girl by his three friends, all residents of MGR Nagar. The trio reportedly threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to others. Meanwhile, the owner of a house where the girl worked and his seven relatives too allegedly sexually assaulted her, sources said. The 12 accused are aged between 24 and 55 years.

Recently, the girl revealed her trauma to her mother and sister. Their inquiry resulted in the conduct of a kangaroo court by the suspects who reportedly offered `10,000 to the victim’s father. But a few locals took up the matter with District Child Welfare Committee officials, who rescued the girl.  

After conducting an inquiry, District Child Welfare Officer (DCWO) Rajitha Priya lodged a complaint at the Tiruchengode All Women’s Police. Cases were registered against the 12 suspects under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code and 11 of them were arrested on Tuesday. Besides, a search has been launched for another suspect at large.  Repeated attempts to reach Ranjitha was unsuccessful.

