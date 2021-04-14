STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As virus grips, scanning beefed up at inter-State checkposts in Vellore

Transport vehicles are being checked- to ensure social distancing norms are followed. The district administration has been strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:02 AM

covid testing children

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATTUR: In the wake of the Covid positive cases surging in Vellore region, the Health and the Police department have been checking vehicles for compliance of Covid norms and taking swabs for commuters at inter-state checkposts.

In Vellore , the surveillance has been increased at five inter-state checkposts, including Christianpet Katpadi, Bathalapalli in Pernambut and Sainakunda in Gudiyatham on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh borders.

Transport vehicles are being checked- to ensure social distancing norms are followed. The district administration has been strengthening the healthcare infrastructure. As of now 1,000 beds are available for Covid positive patients in Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Govt Pentland Hospital (GPH) and the government hospital (GH) at Gudiyatham. Of them, 500 beds are equipped with oxygen supply.

According to T Manivannan, deputy director (DD) of Health Services, “A 500 bed Covid care centre has been set up at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Katpadi.” Vellore district accounts for about 600 active cases, and nearly 460 of them are undergoing treatment at GVMCH and three private hospitals. Vaccination drive is also being carried out in the district where 1.10 lakh persons have taken the jab so far, Manivannan informed.

In Tirupattur, personnel of the Health and the Police departments are keeping a vigil on border checkposts at Kothur, Lakshmipuram, Ambur and Natrampalli, according to district collector MP Sivanarul. “Swab tests are also being taken for the commuters at the inter-State check posts,” he said.

The district administration has been giving a push for vaccination. “We are giving thrust for vaccination. We have set a target of 5,000 for vaccination per day and hope to finish at least 3,000. Public participation in vaccine drive is encouraging,” Sivanarul stated.

Every day, samples in the range of 2,800-3,000 are being collected. He added that the bed strength is also being increased at government hospitals, apart from establishing care centres to meet any eventualities. A Siddha Covid  care centre is going to be opened at Agraharam in a few days.

