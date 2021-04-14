STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give ticket to Madhava Rao’s daughter in case of by-election: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

Published: 14th April 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After condoling with the family members of Srivilliputhur Congress candidate PSW Madhava Rao, VCK leader, and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said that his daughter Dhivya Rao should be given an opportunity, in case a by-election is conducted in the constituency. 

Addressing media persons, Thirumavalavan said that he was asking the Congress leadership to consider giving the seat to her as she has the necessary leadership qualities. He also said that Madhava Rao has been a friend to him since their college days and his untimely death is shocking. 

"The public and the party cadre are sure about his victory. He waited patiently for his chance all these years," he added. 

The MP further sought the public to strictly follow the guidelines and rules imposed by the government, whatever it might be. Citing the news that there is a shortage of vaccinations and medicines, he said that the Centre should take steps to ensure an adequate supply of the medicines and said all the people should be vaccinated without fail. 

On attacks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, he said instead of an ideological fight in politics, the BJP is indulging in personal and physical attacks to threaten her. He also said that VCK condemns ECI for banning her campaign. Thirumavalavan said that the Arakkonam dual murder is a blatant casteist one and was the fallout of political enmity.

"Trying to convert it as a drunken quarrel is criminal. A case should have been registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Medical reports also state that they were not drunk at the time of the murder nor were they, drunkards," he said, adding that the SC/ST should be invoked against those who are spreading rumours. 

