Isolated heavy rainfall likely for next 3 days in Tamil Nadu: IMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu and the adjoining UT of Puducherry will receive isolated heavy rainfall in the next three days, under the influence of a trough formed over Comorin area and discontinuity at lower tropospheric levels. Thunderstorms with lightning, and associated gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over interior districts and over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, said the Met office.

Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts, said N Puviarasan, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to remain cloudy. "Thunderstorms with lightning, with light to moderate rain is likely. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively."

Meanwhile, recent rainfall activity over the State has kept the temperature at check. The mean daytime temperature for April in Chennai is 34.5 degrees Celsius and the cloudy weather has ensured that this level is not breached, except for a couple days in the beginning of the month.

The month of April will end with below normal temperature, said weather blogger Pradeep John, adding that a rise will be witnessed during the first week of May.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Kothagiri Estate in Niligiris witnessed the highest rainfall (11 cm), followed by Edappadi in Salem (8 cm). Several parts of Chennai also received scattered rainfall on Wednesday, bringing cheers among the urban dwellers. Meenambakkam station recorded 1 mm rainfall, while Madhavaram Agro station clocked 2 mm.