Zoho launches new business division ‘Qntrl’

ZOHO Corporation, a Chennai-based I-T solution provider, launched a new business division, Qntrl (pronounced control), on Tuesday.

Published: 14th April 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ZOHO Corporation, a Chennai-based I-T solution provider, launched a new business division, Qntrl (pronounced control), on Tuesday. As a separate brand, Qntrl would deliver workflow solutions aimed at resolving the widening gap in process management for modern, complex workflows that require tight alignment between multiple stakeholders.

With Qntrl, Zoho is ambitiously working to democratise workflow orchestration in a flexible and compatible software package, removing mundane processes while improving enterprise efficiency.

“Managers need increased visibility into their department’s operations to ensure things are running the way according to their designs. Qntrl allows orchestrators to customize workflows at scale in a more intuitive way, without sacrificing the ability to manage complex scenarios,” said Rodrigo Vaca, Qntrl’s Chief Marketing Orchestrator.

“As the workflow management market grows, frustrations related to efficient and transparent management are becoming a bigger roadblock,” said Mani Vembu, COO at Zoho Corporation. These challenges require robust solutions that minimize the negative impact on business. With the full support of Zoho Corporation, Qntrl will tackle this head on, helping its customers accelerate business with support of first-class orchestration software, company said.

