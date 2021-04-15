BJP cadre stopped from garlanding Ambedkar statue

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed at Alagar Kovil Road near Tallakulam on Tuesday after VCK cadre stopped BJP cadre from garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar there and chased them away.

According to sources, the incident took place a few minutes before the arrival of VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan to the spot for garlanding the statue. When the BJP cadre, led by Maha Suseendran, attempted to garland the statue, the VCK cadre gathered there objected.

When the BJP cadre persisted, the VCK cadre chased them away. The Tallakulam police booked individuals from both the sides in the incident.

A marriage

Meanwhile, a couple Elamathi and Deelipan got married before Thirumavalavan near Ambedkar statue in Madurai.

They had planned to get married before Thirumavalavan on Wednesday in Chennai. When they heard he was in Madurai, however, the two and their family members reached Madurai.