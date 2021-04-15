Functionaries pay tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadre of various political parties on Wednesday, paid respect to BR Ambedkar, on his 130th birth anniversary.

On behalf of the State government, Mahesan Kasirajan, Secretary to Government Tamil Development and Information Department and D Baskara Pandian, Director for Information and Public Relations Department paid floral tribute to the portrait of Ambedkar at the Chennai Port campus.

DMK president MK Stalin garlanded the statue at Koyambedu. Other leaders including CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar, AMMK cadre led by party’s deputy general secretary G Senthamizhan, TMC(M) president GK Vasan and AISMK cadre led by party’s treasurer AN Sundaresan, alo paid tributes.