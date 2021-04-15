STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is this the right time? MK Stalin questions need to conduct NEET PG exams amid Covid spread

In a tweet, DMK President MK Stalin, whose party is a vocal critic of NEET, pointed out at the cancellation of CBSE class X exams 'due to the second wave' of covid-19.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: With the Centre cancelling CBSE Class X board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday wondered if it was the 'right' time to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduate courses.

NEET-PG 2021 is scheduled on April 18.

In a tweet, Stalin, whose party is a vocal critic of NEET, pointed out at the cancellation of CBSE class X exams "due to the second wave" of covid-19.

"CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19. With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses," Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said.

The CBSE had on Wednesday cancelled its exams for class 10 and deferred those for class 12, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.



