TNCPCR to probe Salem child sale case

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Children Rights (TNCPCR) on Wednesday took suo moto action into the incident where a seven-year-old girl in Salem was sold to a businessman.

Speaking to TNIE, member of the TNCPCR V Ramaraj pointed out that an audio clip of a conversation between the girl’s mother and her relative about the deal was doing the rounds on social media.

“The TNCPCR has conducted its first round of inquiry. The girl was rescued and has been lodged at a home. The police arrested the girl's parents and another person who was said to have bought the girl. We inquired with the District Child Welfare Officer and received a report. We submitted our first phase of the inquiry report to the Commission,” he further said.

Ramaraj added, "We are inquiring for any lapses while handling the case from the police side and officials' side. We recommended the Commission to take the case as suo moto and a two-member bench would be set up in Salem to enquire the case. We also recommended getting a report from the Collector and the concerned police officers regarding the incident."