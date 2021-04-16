STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Attach Vaigai Express for not paying compensation to accident victim: Madras HC

According to sources, Palanivel (53), a daily wage labourer from Thanjavur, boarded the train to go to Ariyalur from Chennai on February 5, 2003.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the first time in the State, a court has ordered to attach an Express train for failing to pay compensation to an accident victim. The Third Additional Subordinate Court (Motor Action Claim Tribunal) in Tiruchy ordered  to attach the Vaigai Superfast Express (from engine to guard carriage) for not paying compensation despite a High Court order, on Thursday.

According to sources, Palanivel (53), a daily wage labourer from Thanjavur, boarded the train to go to Ariyalur from Chennai on February 5, 2003. When the train hit a tractor at an unmanned level-crossing near Vikravandi, Palanivel and several others travelling in the general compartment sustained injuries. Palanivel was rushed to a nearby medical facility in Villupuram district and was later referred to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry. However, he became 70 per cent immobile.

In 2004, Palanivel filed a case in the Third Additional Subordinate Court, seeking a compensation of Rs 7 lakh. “Owing to several reasons and delays on part of the railways, the case came up for trial only in 2014. In 2016, the court ordered the tractor owner to pay a compensation of Rs 2. 23 lakh with interest,” said Palanivel’s advocate R Senthil Kumar. However, Kumar said, they took the case to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, holding the Railways liable to  pay the compensation. 

From engine to guard carriage
The court, in 2017, ordered the Railways to pay the compensation with interest for all the years. On Thursday, Judge K Vivekananthan ordered to attach the Vaigai Superfast Express from engine to guard carriage for the department’s failure to pay the full compensation to the victim

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaigai Superfast Express Madras High Court
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp